Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

