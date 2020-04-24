Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

