Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after buying an additional 447,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

