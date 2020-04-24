Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

