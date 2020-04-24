Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Shares Down 6.5%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 298,126 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,490,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

About Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

