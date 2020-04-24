Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tinkerine Studios Shares Down 6.5%
Tinkerine Studios Shares Down 6.5%
Baxter International Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Baxter International Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
PDS Biotechnology Corporation Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share
PDS Biotechnology Corporation Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc to Announce $0.41 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc to Announce $0.41 EPS
Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report