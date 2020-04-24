Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

