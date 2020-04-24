Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

BABA stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.39. The stock has a market cap of $534.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

