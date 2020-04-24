PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday.

PDSB stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

