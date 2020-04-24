Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

In related news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $58,993 over the last 90 days. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 292,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

