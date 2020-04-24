Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,432,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after buying an additional 167,957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after buying an additional 135,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $302.26 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.02 and its 200 day moving average is $348.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.95, for a total value of $5,071,184.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,490 shares of company stock worth $34,189,392. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

