Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

