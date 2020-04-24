Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $198.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.492 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

