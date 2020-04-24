Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IVE stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

