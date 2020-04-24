Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

NYSE C opened at $42.46 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

