Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.