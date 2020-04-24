Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,625 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

