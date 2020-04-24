Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE CIM opened at $7.42 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, CEO Matthew Lambiase purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

