Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE CIM opened at $7.42 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, CEO Matthew Lambiase purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc
Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report