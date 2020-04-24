Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) shot up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21, 698,990 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 686,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

The company has a market cap of $36.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.80 million. Analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

