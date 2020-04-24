Cedar Capital LLC Has $736,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 34.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $279.56 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

