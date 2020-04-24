Cedar Capital LLC Sells 8,524 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $102.95 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $166.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

