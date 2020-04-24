Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

