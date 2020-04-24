Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $263.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.36.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

