Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Reduced by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

