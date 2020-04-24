Cedar Capital LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Teekay worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TK stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.76.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $455.41 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

