Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

MO stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $55.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.