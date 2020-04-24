Cedar Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 378.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna by 17.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cigna by 113.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

CI stock opened at $184.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

