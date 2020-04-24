Cedar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,388,000 after buying an additional 222,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $222.17 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

