Cedar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.28 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

