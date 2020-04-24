Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

NYSE LMT opened at $376.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

