Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

