Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $192.09 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.