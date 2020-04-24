Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

