Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,592,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.