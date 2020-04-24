Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Twitter by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,370.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 848,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Twitter stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

