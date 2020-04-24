Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 276.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.