Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VO opened at $143.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

