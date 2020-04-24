Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $300,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,179,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

