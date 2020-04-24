VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.56% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 444,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.