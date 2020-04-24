Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,631 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

