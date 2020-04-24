Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,846 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,603,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

