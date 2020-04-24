Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

