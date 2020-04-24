FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64).

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

