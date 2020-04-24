Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $3,017,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,012.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,518 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,350. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Coupa Software stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $94.61 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.98.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

