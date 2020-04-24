Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

