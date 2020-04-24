Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $50,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

