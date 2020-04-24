Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 3,239 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $89.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

