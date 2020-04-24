Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Decreased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

