31,314 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

