iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,937,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

