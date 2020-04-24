Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 265,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in BEST by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEST. ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

BEST Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.